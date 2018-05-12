Peter Gabriel’s music is coming to Spotify

Peter Gabriel

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Genesis. Phil Collins is gearing up for his first North American tour in 12 years, and there’s talk of a full band reunion between Collins, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Steve Hackett. Now, former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel has announced that his solo catalog is finally coming to Spotify.

Beginning next Friday (May 18th), Gabriel’s first four self-titled albums (including the German language Ein deutsches Album and Deutsches Album), So, Us, and Up, as well as the best of compilations, Shaking the Tree and Hit, will all be available on Spotify.

“It’s the start of a monthly roll-out of releases which will include the soundtrack albums, the orchestral / song-swap albums, live albums and B-sides and remixes all being made available,” Gabriel’s website notes.

Gabriel’s catalog was already available on Apple Music.

Thanks to Matt LeDonne for the tip…