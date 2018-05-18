Phantogram reveal new single “Someday” and Sparklehorse cover: Stream

Phantogram, photo by Philip Cosores

Phantogram haven’t put out any new material since their 2016 album, Three. That changes today, however, as the electropop outfit is sharing a two-song digital single. The A-side is an all-new original song called “Someday”, while the B-side is a cover of the Sparklehorse track “Saturday”.

According to a press statement, the origins of “Someday” trace back to Three. The song was initially built around samples of the classic Al Green hits “I’m Still in Love With You” and “Livin’ for You”, but then was put on hold when Phantogram singer Sarah Barthel lost her sister, Becky, to suicide. Phantogram eventually finished the track months after her death, but with a new perspective — one marked by both immense grief and the need for hope. “I’m always going to miss you, I’m always going to feel you in everything that I do… oh I love you so,” Barthel aches on the chorus.

As for “Saturday”, it was only a matter of time before Phantogram released an official Sparklehorse cover. The duo’s Josh Carter has long considered the late Mark Linkous an important musical inspiration.

Check out the two tracks below via Apple Music or Spotify. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Phantogram are slated to perform at multiple US music festivals this summer, such as 80/35 in Des Moines, BottleRock Napa Valley in the Bay Area, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest.