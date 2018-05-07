Phil Collins announces first North American tour in 12 years

Phil Collins's Not Dead Yet Tour

This October, Phil Collins will tour North America for the first time in 12 years. The North American leg of Collins’ “Not Dead Yet Tour” spans 15 dates kicking off October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale.

The “Not Dead Yet Tour” is the culmination of a multi-year comeback for Collins that has also included an extensive reissue campaign along with the penning of a memoir, also titled, Not Dead Yet. In March 2016, he first returned to the live stage at a benefit concert in Miami, and in August, he sang “In the Air Tonight” and “Easy Lover” during the opening ceremonies of the US Open. In October, he performed “In the Air Tonight” with accompaniment from The Roots on The Tonight Show. The tour kicked off in Europe in June 2017 and has seen Collins perform a mixture of solo staples and Genesis classics. Earlier this year, he brought the tour to South America.

As has been the case for past performances of his “Not Dead Yet Tour,” Collins’ North American leg will feature guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte, and Collins’ 16-year-old son Nicolas on drums along with a horn section and backup singers

Fan may register now through Friday, May 11th at noon (local times) for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan on sale scheduled for Monday, May 14th. Any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, May 15th. You’ll also be able to grab them here.

Phil Collins 2018 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

10/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken loans Arena

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum