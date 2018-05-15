Phish announce 2018 fall tour dates

Phish

Phish have added more dates to their hefty 2018 tour, stretching the schedule into fall. The 14 new shows add five cities to the jam band’s previously announced itinerary, which already included their three-day Curveball Festival in Watkins Glen, New York.

Curveball takes place in September, and Phish will be back on the road in October to visit Albany, New York; Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois. The trek will close out with a four-night Halloween run at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

(Read: The 25 Best Rock Acts with Unique Setlists)

Phish’s last studio album was 2016’s Big Boat, and they dropped the live album St. Louis ’93 last year. Find the band’s complete upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Phish 2018 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

07/18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/21 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/22 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/28 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

08/04 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

08/05 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

08/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/08 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/17 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball

08/18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball

08/19 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

10/16 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

10/17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

10/19 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

10/20 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

10/21 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena