Phish announce 2018 fall tour dates

Phish have added more dates to their hefty 2018 tour, stretching the schedule into fall. The 14 new shows add five cities to the jam band’s previously announced itinerary, which already included their three-day Curveball Festival in Watkins Glen, New York.
Curveball takes place in September, and Phish will be back on the road in October to visit Albany, New York; Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois. The trek will close out with a four-night Halloween run at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
(Read: The 25 Best Rock Acts with Unique Setlists)
Phish’s last studio album was 2016’s Big Boat, and they dropped the live album St. Louis ’93 last year. Find the band’s complete upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Phish 2018 Tour Dates:
07/17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
07/18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
07/21 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
07/22 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
07/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
07/28 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
07/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
08/04 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
08/05 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
08/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/08 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/17 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball
08/18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball
08/19 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Curveball
08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
10/16 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
10/17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
10/19 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
10/20 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
10/21 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena