Shhh, Phoebe Bridgers is here with a soft, aching cover of Japandroids’ “The House That Heaven Built”: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers released one of our favorite albums of 2017 with Stranger In the Alps, a collection of intimate, melancholy folk-rock that cuts straight to the heart. She just wrapped up a massive tour in support of the album, but not before offering up a cover that probably nobody would’ve expected from the singer in Japandroids’ “The House That Heaven Built”.

A rousing anthem tailor-made to pump fists, Japandroids‘ Celebration Rock standout here gets a hushed rendition that strips away the catharsis but ups the tenderness, transforming it into an exercise in empathy. As is the case whenever you catch Bridgers live, the audience is as rapt as can be.

“I question a lot of these lyrics, but I also would believe it if I misheard lyrics my whole life,” Bridgers jokes at the Vancouver gig where the below video was filmed in late April. “So I’m just gonna sing the Google lyrics because they’re probably more right.”

Check it out:

