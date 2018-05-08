Menu
Portugal. The Man want to “Live in the Moment” on Corden: Watch

Another memorable TV performance supporting their blockbuster album, Woodstock

by
on May 08, 2018, 11:21am
Portugal. The Man on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Portugal. The Man on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Portugal. The Man stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday in continued support of their 2017 blockbuster, Woodstock. The psych rockers played their latest single, “Live in the Moment”, while doused in blue and green lights. While past TV performances of the track featured a full-on string quartet and marching band, last night’s was memorable for its low-key sleekness and frontman John Gourley’s exquisite “Best Daddy” pin.

See it for yourself below.

Portugal. the Man have a summer tour itinerary filled to the brim with festival appearances. They’ll be hitting up Boston CallingFireflyMountain JamOsheagaLollapalooza, and so many others. Find their full fest itinerary here.

