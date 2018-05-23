Menu
Princess Nokia’s buoyant brand of pop-punk’s on full display in wild video for “Look Up Kid”: Watch

The latest visual from Nokia's uber-emo A Girl Cried Red mixtape

May 23, 2018
Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia’s slated to kick off a European tour this weekend, and to celebrate the NYC rapper has released a new video for “Look Up Kid”, off her recent mixtape, A Girl Cried Red.

The song (and video) fits snugly in the mixtape’s pop-punk sound, which Destiny Frasqueri evokes with the collection’s buoyant rock melodies and her own nasally vocal affectation. The lyrics are, as they are on the rest of the album, pure AIM fodder, with Frasqueri singing, “Your smile is a mask/ You wear it so well/ The darkness you carry has given you hell.”

Frasqueri directed the kinetic clip with Travis Libin. Check it out below.

A Girl Cried Red is available digitally, but Rough Trade will be dropping a limited edition red vinyl and cassette on June 22nd. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

