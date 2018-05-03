Protomartyr announce Consolation EP, featuring The Breeders’ Kelley Deal

Protomartyr, photo by Daniel Topete

Last September, Protomartyr dropped their fourth studio album, Relatives in Descent. Now, less than a year later, the Detroit-bred post-punk outfit back with a new EP of songs. Dubbed Consolation, it’s due out June 15th through Domino and features Kelley Deal of The Breeders.

The upcoming EP spans four tracks: “Wait”, “Same Face in a Difference Mirror”, “Wheel of Fortune”, and “You Win Again”. Deal guests on the latter two cuts. The entire project was recorded by Deal’s R.Ring bandmate Mike Montgomery.

As a first taste of Consolation, Protomartyr have shared the ominous “Wheel of Fortune” and its accompanying music video, directed by past collaborator Yoonha Park. Check it out below.

Read full statements from Protomartyr’s Joe Casey and Deal:

Early 2017 proved to be a productive time for the band. We were writing songs right up to recording Relatives In Descent and wanted to keep that momentum going right after. Making 2015’s split single “A Half Of Seven” with R. Ring was one of our favorite recording experiences, so the decision to head down to Dayton, Kentucky and spend a weekend in May recording the four songs that became the “Consolation E.P.” was an easy one. – Joe Casey

For Mike and I, working on this EP with Protomartyr was a re-kindling of the tender spark that was struck upon our first encounter with them years ago in Texas. They were graciously tolerant and receptive to my production ideas on the songs and the project quickly grew beyond our private orb. We have cello from Lori Goldston, viola from Jocelyn Hach and even bass clarinet from Evan Ziporyn, and I do some singing with Joe. There’s a lot of trust involved when an artist places their songs in your hands, and we were very mindful of that while intentionally trying to take the songs in new directions. Candyland in Dayton, KY is home-base for R.Ring recording, and it’s close enough that the Proto-men could make it down to lay the tracks down. This is the second project like this we’ve done with them, so we’re ready to flip the tables and have them produce and record some of our songs! – Kelley Deal

Consolation EP Artwork:

Consolation EP Tracklist:

01. Wait

02. Same Face In A Different Mirror

03. Wheel Of Fortune (feat. Kelley Deal)

04. You Win Again (feat. Kelley Deal)