Public Image Ltd. announce The Public Image is Rotten 40th anniversary box set

Public Image Ltd., photo by Tomohiro Noritsune

Public Image Ltd. are turning 40 this year, and they’re celebrating in a variety of ways. Their documentary, The Public Image is Rotten, debuted at premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and they’ll embark on a 32-date anniversary tour with the same name in the coming days. Now, John Lydon’s post-punk outfit have detailed their forthcoming 40th anniversary box set called, you guessed it, The Public Image is Rotten (Songs from the Heart).

Available in five-CD/two-DVD, six-LP, or digital formats, the set is due out July 20th via UMC. It features the PiL Singles Collection (1978-2015); a disc of B-sides, rarities, and radio sessions; 12-inch mixes and “dance tracks;” a collection of previously unreleased mixes and instrumentals; and a live album recorded at the New York Ritz on July 16th, 1989.

The DVDs include a number of promo and music videos, performances on the BBC TV shows Top of the Pops and Old Grey Whistle Test, and two complete live concerts from Estonia’s Tallinn Rock Summer Festival in 1988 and Sydney, Australia’s Enmore Theatre in 2013.

As a preview, the band has shared a previously unheard live recording of “Warrior” from the 1989 Ritz show. Check it out below.

Pre-orders for The Public Image is Rotten box set are now live, and the first 500 people who order through the uDiscover store get a hand-signed card with a message from Lydon himself. Check out the full tracklisting below.

The Public Image is Rotten (Songs from the Heart) Box Set Tracklist:

CD 1 – Public Image Ltd – Singles 1978-2015

01. Public Image

02. Death Disco

03. Memories

04. Flowers of Romance

05. This is Not a Love Song

06. Bad Life

07. Rise

08. Home

09. Seattle

10. The Body

11. Disappointed

12. Warrior

13. Don’t Ask Me

14. Cruel

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Double Trouble

CD 2 – Public Image Ltd – B-sides, Rarities & Radio Sessions

B-sides

01. The Cowboy Song

02. Half Mix / Megga Mix

03. Another

04. Home is Where the Heart is

05. Blue Water

06. Question Mark

07. Selfish Rubbish

08. USLS1 (mix)

09. Turkey Tits

Rarities

10. Pied Piper

11. Criminal

Radio Sessions

12. Poptones – BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

13. Careering – BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

14. Chant – BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

15. Cruel – BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

16. Acid Drops – BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

17. Love Hope – BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

CD 3 – Public Image Limited – 12″ Mixes & Dance Tracks

01. Death Disco (12”)

02. Flowers of Romance (Instrumental)

03. This is Not a Love Song (12”)

04. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

05. Seattle(US Remix 12”)

06. The Body (US Remix Extended 12”)

07. Disappointed (12”)

08. Happy (US Remix 12”)

09. Warrior (Extended 12” Mix)

10. Lollipop Opera

11. Shoom (from What The World…)

12. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

13. This is Not a Love Song (12” Remix)

CD 4 – Public Image Ltd – Unreleased Mixes & Tracks

01. Annalisa (“New Mix” – Townhouse 1979)

02. Albatross (“Monitor Mix” 1979)

03. Careering (Live Paris 1980) (Previously Unreleased)

04. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse 1980) (aka The Door)

05. Vampire (Unreleased Track – Townhouse 1981)

06. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse 1981)

07. Bad Night (Unreleased Track – Park South 1983)

08. Things in E (aka Ease) (Alternative Laswell mix 1985)

09. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental – Farmhouse 1987)

10. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix – Farmhouse 1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

11. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987) (Instrumental)

12. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

13. Worry (“Ruff Mix” – Advision 1988)

14. Think Tank (“Outtake” – Eldorado 1991)

CD 5 – Public Image Ltd – Live @ New York Ritz – July 16th 1989

01. Warrior (with intro)

02. Happy

03. This is Not a Love Song

04. Home

05. Round

06. Brave New World

07. Same Old Story

08. The Body

09. Open & Revolving

10. Rise

11. Disappointed

12. Public Image

13. Seattle

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 1

Promo videos

01. Public Image

02. Death Disco

03. This is Not a Love Song

04. This is Not a Love Song (live in Tokyo)

05. Bad Life

06. Rise

07. Home

08. Seattle

09. The Body (uncensored)

10. Disappointed

11. Warrior

12. Don’t Ask Me

13. Cruel

14. Covered

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Lollipop Opera (unreleased)

19. Double Trouble

20. Bettie Page

21. The One

Tallinn Rock Summer Festival, Estonia August 26th 1988

(intro)

01. Public Image

02. FFF

03. Seattle

04. Home

05. Bags

06. Rise

07. Hard Times

08. Religion

09. Rules & Regulations

10. Angry

11. Open & Revolving

12. Holidays In The Sun

13. The Body

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 2

BBC TV Performances – Archive

01. Death Disco – BBC, Top of the Pops 1979

02. Poptones – BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

03. Careering – BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

04. Flowers of Romance – BBC, Top of the Pops 1981

05. Rise – BBC, Top of the Pops 1986

06. Home – BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

07. Round – BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

08. Disappointed – The Late Show 1989

Sydney, Enmore Theatre, Australia, April 10th 2013

01. Four Enclosed Walls

02. Albatross

03. Deeper Water

04. Memories

05. Reggie Song

06. Disappointed

07. Warrior

08. Flowers of Romance

09. One Drop

10. Death Disco

11. This is Not a Love Song

12. Public Image

13. Out of the Woods

14. Rise

15. Open Up