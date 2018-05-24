The artwork for Pusha-T’s Daytona is a photograph of Whitney Houston’s drug-infested bathroom

Pusha T Daytona Artwork

As Pusha-T revealed in an interview with Angie Martinez, the original artwork for his new album, Daytona, was thrown away at the last minute. Instead, Kanye West, who produced the album, wanted to use a photo that cost $85,000 to license, which he himself offered to pay. “This is what people need to see to go along with this music,” Kanye told Pusha.

The artwork for Daytona has now been revealed and it features a photograph of Whitney Houston’s bathroom. The image dates back to 2006 during which time Houston was at the peak of her drug addiction. The bathroom is littered with drug paraphernalia, including a crack-smoking pipe and spoons covered in white powder.

Daytona arrives tomorrow, May 25th. Pusha said the album is “for my family…high taste level, luxury, drug raps fans,” adding, “Literally this is nothing more than the outcome of our musical therapy sessions.”