Pusha-T’s new album is called Daytona

Pusha-T is set to drop a new album on Friday, the first in a series of records to be produced by Kanye West and released over the next five weeks. With less than 48 hours to go, Pusha has unveiled the album’s title: Daytona.
The album was previously titled, King Push, but Pusha changed its name “because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work. Daytona represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in,” he explained.
Pusha said the album is “for my family…high taste level, luxury, drug raps fans,” adding, “Literally this is nothing more than the outcome of our musical therapy sessions.”
Like other Kanye-helmed projects, work on Daytona is coming down to the wire. Pusha said the final master was turned in earlier this afternoon and he doesn’t yet have the artwork. He also said there will be no single; “what are those?” he tweeted.
Update: The full tracklist has been unveiled. Amongst the seven tracks is a collaboration with Kanye-featuring track called “What Would Meek Do?”. There’s also a Rick Ross collab, “Hard Piano”.
Daytona Tracklist:
01. If You Know You Know
02. The Games We Play
03. Hard Piano (feat. Rick Ross)
04. Come Back Baby
05. Santeria
06. What Would Meek Do? (feat. Kanye West)
07.
Read Pusha’s tweets about the project below. Per Pitchfork, Pusha-T has formally added the hyphen back to his name for the first time since his days in Clipse.