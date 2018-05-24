Pusha-T teases collaborative tour with Kanye, Kid Cudi, and Nas

Kanye West and Pusha T

Ahead of Friday’s release of his new album, Daytona, Pusha-T appeared on the Angie Martinez Show on Wednesday. Over the course of their 20-minute conversation, Pusha revealed a few interesting tidbits about the album’s creation and his ongoing collaboration with Kanye West.

For one, Pusha said the reason he doesn’t yet have artwork for the album is because of Kanye. As Pusha explained, Kanye called him up yesterday to tell him “he wasn’t feeling” the original artwork. Instead, Kanye wanted to go with an unidentified photo that cost $85,000 to license. “This is what people need to see to go along with this music,” Kanye told Pusha before offering to pay for it himself.

Daytona is the first in a series of records to be produced by Kanye and released over the next five weeks, including Kanye’s ninth solo album and Kanye’s Kids See Ghosts collaborative LP with Kid Cudi, along with new solo LPs from Nas and Teyana Taylor. Pusha said there’s been some discussion about a tour featuring all five artists. He also said that he and Nas have discussed the possibility of heading out on a co-headlining tour of their own.

Pusha also discussed his and Kanye’s opposing political views as well as his relationships with Pharrell and No Malice. Watch the full interview below.