Pusha-T unearths photo of Drake in black face: “These are his truths”

Drake in black face, photo by David Leyes

Pusha T just dropped a new Drake diss track, “The Story of Adidon”, in which he accuses Drake of fathering a secret child with a porn story. Even more damning is the track’s artwork, which features a photo of Drake in black face.

As Pusha clarified on Twitter, the image is neither edited nor manipulated. Rather, it comes from a photo shoot Drake did with photographer David Leyes. “Please stop referring to this picture as ‘artwork’…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths,” Pusha-T tweeted before linking to the photo on Leyes’ website.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

And we thought Roseanne was having a bad day.