R.E.M.’s Mike Mills Revisits 1998’s Up and 2008’s Accelerate

Mike Mills of R.E.M. Guest on Kyle Meredith With...

Multi-instrumentalist Mike Mills joins Kyle Meredith With… to discuss his latest work in the classical genre and how he’s staying political online in the age of Trump. Naturally, the discussion also involved plenty of talk about R.E.M., specifically anniversaries surrounding both 1998’s Up and 2008’s Accelerate, and how he’s well aware of Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott’s latest podcast, R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?. Listen above.

