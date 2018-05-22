R. Kelly dismisses #MuteRKelly boycott in leaked video: “It’s too late”

R. Kelly

R. Kelly hasn’t been in public much since new accusations of sexual abuse and his alleged “sex cult” came out last year. He’s played a few concerts here and there, but has mostly kept himself away from the media’s eye. Now, however, footage has come online of the R&B singer commenting on his critics and the #MuteRKelly movement to a private group of friends.

Speaking to the all-male group, Kelly says the efforts to silence his music has come “too late,” adding, “they shoulda did this shit 30 years ago. It’s too late. The music has been injected into the world.” He then proposes a toast: “To all the strong motherfuckers in here right now. Motherfuckers like you is why I still continue to do what I do, because I have a basketball mentality. As long as I’ve got the ball, the world is on defense.”

As SPIN reports, NBA forward Antoine Walker was amongst the people in the room and apparently live-streamed the moment on Facebook this past Wednesday, May 17th. Another man, Chicago’s Remus Jackson IV, later posted the video himself the follow day. Not long after, an attorney and media personality named Exavier Pop came across it because Walker was tagged in the post. He then reposted the specific clip you can watch below because he “deemed it extremely newsworthy.”

So, remember that I told you about that random Antoine Walker FB Live video with R. Kelly last night? Well, here is partially slurring Kels proposing a toast declaring “it’s too late” to #MuteRKelly pic.twitter.com/a45z7EDis2 — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) May 18, 2018

The video is going viral just one day after word came down that Kelly is facing a new lawsuit. 20-year-old Faith Rodgers is suing Kelly for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and failure to disclose an STD. Court documents say Rodgers is accusing the 51-year-old singer of “unwanted sexual contact,” “abusive sex,” and knowingly giving her herpes.

Kelly has denied all allegations against him. However, this new video clip shows no such denials, just a staunch stance that he believes he is untouchable. Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora may disagree.