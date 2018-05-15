Rae Sremmurd announce Dazed and Blazed Summer 2018 Tour

Rae Sremmurd, photo by Ben Kaye

Rae Sremmurd have announced a co-headlining tour with Wiz Khalifa.

Dubbed “Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018”, the summer trek commences July 21st in Detroit and runs through the end of August. Other stops on the itinerary include Toronto, Chicago, Saratoga Springs, Tampa, Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix. Lil Skies and O.T. Genasis will open on various dates.

For Rae Sremmurd, these new shows come in support of their recently released triple album, SR3MM; Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are then expected to hit the road with Childish Gambino. Wiz Khalifa, meanwhile, is prepping to drop a new album called Rolling Papers 2 on July 13th.

Find the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Rae Sremmurd 2018 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Drai’s Live

05/26 – Las Vegas, NY @ Drai’s Live

06/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (BET Experience)

07/05-08 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/21 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^$@

07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^$@

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^$@

07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^$@

07/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^$@

07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^$@

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^@

07/31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^$@

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^@

08/05 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre ^$@

08/07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^$@

08/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^$@

08/10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^$@

08/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home ^$@

08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$@

08/14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^$@

08/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^$@

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^$@

08/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre ^$@

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre ^$@

08/23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^$@

08/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^$@

08/25 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^$@

08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^$@

08/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^$@

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^$@

09/06 – Duluth, GA @ Infinity Energy Arena %

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena %

09/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena %

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

^ = w/ Wiz Khalifa

$ = w/ Lil Skies

@ = w/ O.T. Genasis

% = w/ Childish Gambino

Revisit SR3MM single “Close”: