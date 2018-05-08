Rae Sremmurd perform “Powerglide”, “Chanel” on Kimmel: Watch

Rae Sremmurd on Kimmel

Last Friday, on the eve of their new triple album SR3MM, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd hyped up fans with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They performed “Powerglide”, their Juicy J collaboration which reworks Three 6 Mafia’s “Side 2 Side”, as well as Slim Jxmmi’s “Chanel” featuring Pharrell. Neither Juicy J nor Pharrell was on hand, but Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee more than made up for it with a highly energetic performance. Replay both songs below.

(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)

“Powerglide” appears on SR3MM’s proper Rae Sremmurd record, while “Chanel” comes from Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro. The triple release, executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, is rounded out by Swae Lee’s Swaecation. Guests including The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Travis Scott drop in throughout the expansive, 27-track collection. Stream the whole thing here.