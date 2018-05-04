Rae Sremmurd releases long-awaited triple album SR3MM: Stream

Rae Sremmurd, photo by Ben Kaye

Today marks the release of Rae Sremmurd’s long-awaited triple album SR3MM, the Mississippi duo’s ambitious follow-up to 2016’s Sremmlife 2. Subscribers of Spotify can stream below.

The 27-track project, conceived of as a triple disc collection in the spirit of OutKast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, is comprised of a proper Rae Sremmurd release, as well as two solo albums: Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction. Mike WiLL Made It served as executive producer on the albums, which feature heavy-hitting guests including The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Travis Scott.

(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)

The duo’s released a slew of pre-release singles and videos, including the Juicy J-featuring “Powerglide”, the Pharrell collab “Chanel”, and “T’d Up”, produced by Metro Boomin’. There’s also their incredible, eerie clip for “Close”, their collab with Scott.

This fall, they’ll tour with Childish Gambino.

SR3MM Artwork:

Swaecation Artwork:

Jxmtroduction Artwork:

SR3MM Tracklist:

01. Up In My Cocina

02. Close (feat. Travis Scott)

03. Bedtime Stories (feat. The Weeknd)

04. Perplexing Pegasus

05. Buckets (Balling) (feat. Future)

06. 42

07. Powerglide (feat. Juicy J)

08. Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

09. T’D Up

Swaecation Tracklist:

01. Touchscreen Navigation

02. Heartbreak In Encino Hills

03. Heat Of The Moment

04. Offshore” (feat. Young Thug)

05. Guatemala

06. Lost Angels

07. Hurt To Look

08. Red Wine

09. What’s In Your Heart?

Jxmtroduction Tracklist:

01. Brxnks Trunk

02. Players Club

03. Anti-Social Smokers Club (feat. Zoe Kravitz)

04. Chanel (feat. Swae Lee and Pharrell)

05. Cap (feat. Trouble)

06. Changed Up

07. Keep God First

08. Juggling Biddies (feat. Riff 3X)

09. Growed Up