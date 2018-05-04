Rae Sremmurd releases long-awaited triple album SR3MM: Stream

Today marks the release of Rae Sremmurd’s long-awaited triple album SR3MM, the Mississippi duo’s ambitious follow-up to 2016’s Sremmlife 2. Subscribers of Spotify can stream below.
The 27-track project, conceived of as a triple disc collection in the spirit of OutKast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, is comprised of a proper Rae Sremmurd release, as well as two solo albums: Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction. Mike WiLL Made It served as executive producer on the albums, which feature heavy-hitting guests including The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Travis Scott.
(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)
The duo’s released a slew of pre-release singles and videos, including the Juicy J-featuring “Powerglide”, the Pharrell collab “Chanel”, and “T’d Up”, produced by Metro Boomin’. There’s also their incredible, eerie clip for “Close”, their collab with Scott.
This fall, they’ll tour with Childish Gambino.
SR3MM Artwork:
Swaecation Artwork:
Jxmtroduction Artwork:
SR3MM Tracklist:
01. Up In My Cocina
02. Close (feat. Travis Scott)
03. Bedtime Stories (feat. The Weeknd)
04. Perplexing Pegasus
05. Buckets (Balling) (feat. Future)
06. 42
07. Powerglide (feat. Juicy J)
08. Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame
09. T’D Up
Swaecation Tracklist:
01. Touchscreen Navigation
02. Heartbreak In Encino Hills
03. Heat Of The Moment
04. Offshore” (feat. Young Thug)
05. Guatemala
06. Lost Angels
07. Hurt To Look
08. Red Wine
09. What’s In Your Heart?
Jxmtroduction Tracklist:
01. Brxnks Trunk
02. Players Club
03. Anti-Social Smokers Club (feat. Zoe Kravitz)
04. Chanel (feat. Swae Lee and Pharrell)
05. Cap (feat. Trouble)
06. Changed Up
07. Keep God First
08. Juggling Biddies (feat. Riff 3X)
09. Growed Up