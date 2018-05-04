Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Rae Sremmurd releases long-awaited triple album SR3MM: Stream

The Mississippi duo's latest includes two solo albums in addition to a proper Rae Sremmurd record

by
on May 04, 2018, 12:02am
0 comments
Rae Sremmurd, photo by Ben Kaye
Rae Sremmurd, photo by Ben Kaye

Today marks the release of Rae Sremmurd’s long-awaited triple album SR3MM, the Mississippi duo’s ambitious follow-up to 2016’s Sremmlife 2. Subscribers of Spotify can stream below.

The 27-track project, conceived of as a triple disc collection in the spirit of OutKast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, is comprised of a proper Rae Sremmurd release, as well as two solo albums: Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction. Mike WiLL Made It served as executive producer on the albums, which feature heavy-hitting guests including The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Travis Scott.

(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)

The duo’s released a slew of pre-release singles and videos, including the Juicy J-featuring “Powerglide”, the Pharrell collab “Chanel”, and “T’d Up”, produced by Metro Boomin’. There’s also their incredible, eerie clip for “Close”, their collab with Scott.

This fall, they’ll tour with Childish Gambino.

SR3MM Artwork:

Rae Sremmurd's SR3MM Artwork

Swaecation Artwork:

Swae Lee’s Swaecation

Jxmtroduction Artwork:

 Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction

SR3MM Tracklist:
01. Up In My Cocina
02. Close (feat. Travis Scott)
03. Bedtime Stories (feat. The Weeknd)
04. Perplexing Pegasus
05. Buckets (Balling) (feat. Future)
06. 42
07. Powerglide (feat. Juicy J)
08. Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame
09. T’D Up

Swaecation Tracklist:
01. Touchscreen Navigation
02. Heartbreak In Encino Hills
03. Heat Of The Moment
04. Offshore” (feat. Young Thug)
05. Guatemala
06. Lost Angels
07. Hurt To Look
08. Red Wine
09. What’s In Your Heart?

Jxmtroduction Tracklist:
01. Brxnks Trunk
02. Players Club
03. Anti-Social Smokers Club (feat. Zoe Kravitz)
04. Chanel (feat. Swae Lee and Pharrell)
05. Cap (feat. Trouble)
06. Changed Up
07. Keep God First
08. Juggling Biddies (feat. Riff 3X)
09. Growed Up

Previous Story
Travis Scott drops new song “Watch” featuring Kanye and Lil Uzi Vert: Stream
Next Story
Alice in Chains return with first new single in five years, “The One You Know”: Stream
No comments