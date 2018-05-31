Rex Orange County teams up with Randy Newman for new version of “You’ve Got A Friend in Me”: Stream

Rex Orange County and Randy Newman

Last summer, 19-year-old Rex Orange County hopped on Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy album, contributing to the tracks “Boredom” and “Foreword”. Now, the up-and-coming UK musician is further establishing himself with yet another major collaboration.

As part of Spotify’s RISE series, Rex Orange County has linked up with renowned composer Randy Newman for a new rendition of his Toy Story theme “You’ve Got A Friend in Me”. Their joint take features more piano and Rex Orange County’s magnetic falsetto.

Hear it for yourself below.

Rex Orange County dropped his debut album, Apricot Princess, last year. He also put in time working as part of Frank Ocean’s touring band. This summer, he’ll play shows across North America.

Rex Orange County 2018 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/30 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

07/31 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/09 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre