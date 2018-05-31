Rex Orange County teams up with Randy Newman for new version of “You’ve Got A Friend in Me”: Stream

Last summer, 19-year-old Rex Orange County hopped on Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy album, contributing to the tracks “Boredom” and “Foreword”. Now, the up-and-coming UK musician is further establishing himself with yet another major collaboration.
As part of Spotify’s RISE series, Rex Orange County has linked up with renowned composer Randy Newman for a new rendition of his Toy Story theme “You’ve Got A Friend in Me”. Their joint take features more piano and Rex Orange County’s magnetic falsetto.
Hear it for yourself below.
Rex Orange County dropped his debut album, Apricot Princess, last year. He also put in time working as part of Frank Ocean’s touring band. This summer, he’ll play shows across North America.
Rex Orange County 2018 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/30 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
07/31 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
08/09 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre