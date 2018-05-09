Ric Wilson taps Kweku Collins for new song “Sinner”: Stream

Ric Wilson, photo by Michael Salisbury

Later this month, Chicago rapper Ric Wilson will drop a new EP called BANBA. The six-track collection follows 2017’s Negro Disco EP and is being teased today with “Sinner”, a collaboration with fellow Chi-Town rhyme slinger Kweku Collins.

A groovy, jazzy listen that nods to his love of Kendrick Lamar, it finds Wilson striving to improve himself. “Fuck rejection, every runaround gave me more direction,” he reflects early on in the track, which also includes contributions from Rane Raps and Nick Kosma.

“No one’s perfect. We’re all a shit show, trying to be better people everyday,” explained Wilson in a press statement. “This song is about trying to get there.”

Speaking on his recruitment of Collins, he said: “Me and Kweku have been friends for years and have always been talking about doing a song together, I finally reached out and sent a track that I thought made sense. That’s usually how stuff goes in Chicago.” Both Wilson and Collins got their start in the Chicago scene through YCA (Young Chicago Authors), a storytelling and poetry organization that’s also helped launch the careers of Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods, and former Artist of the Month Saba.

Check out “Sinner” below.

BANBA officially arrives May 18th through Innovative Leisure. For more, hear the first single, “Split”.