Riot Fest reveals preliminary 2018 lineup

Beck (Philip Cosores), Blink-182 (Cosores), Elvis Costello (Brittany Brassell)

Riot Fest has revealed its preliminary 2018 lineup. The Chicago punk and rock festival to Douglas Park from September 14th-16th.

Blink-182, Beck, and an as-yet-unannounced third headline top this year’s bill. Other notable acts include Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Interpol, Blondie, Incubus, The Jesus Lizard, Father John Misty, Alkaline Trio, Cat Power, Digable Planets, Pussy Riot, and 82-year-old rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, Jerry Lee Lewis.

Also playing are Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Flogging Molly, Underoath, Clutch, Gary Numan, Killing Joke, Young the Giant, Bleachers, Atmosphere, Matt and Kim, Julian Casablancas & The Voidz, Johnny Marr, Superchunk, The Front Bottoms, Bouncing Souls, FEAR, Twin Peaks, Calpurnia (feat. Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things), Liz Phair, Hot Snakes, Wolfmother, Reignwolf, Face to Face, Lagwagon, Adolescents, Speedy Ortiz, HEALTH, The Districts, and Kevin Devine, along with festival mainstays Andrew W.K. and GWAR.

A second wave of artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.