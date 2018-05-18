Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Robert Glasper’s jazz supergroup R+R=NOW shares new song “Colors in the Dark”: Stream

Also featuring Terrace Martin on synthesizer and vocoder, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and bassist Derrick Hodge, among others

by
on May 18, 2018, 11:11am
0 comments
R+R=NOW Mirror Image Jazz Pink Supergroup
R+R=NOW

R+R=NOW is the a new jazz supergroup led by piano great Robert Glasper. Featuring Terrace Martin on synthesizer and vocoder, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, bassist Derrick HodgeTaylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and drummer Justin Tyson, the group will release their Collagically Speaking debut on June 15th via Blue Note. Today, they’ve sliced off another cut of the record with “Colors in the Dark”.

As with the previously released single, “Change of Tone”, “Colors in the Dark” demonstrates just how seamlessly these individual musicians come together to form their expressive, layered sound. It opens as a showcase for Hodge and Martin, with the former softly laying down the melody before it’s picked up by the latter’s robo-coco vocals. Glasper and Tyson bide their time, gently blending their instruments into the tapestry before ripping out for solos, Tyson’s coming in clattering at the end of Glasper’s breezy key play.

Take a listen below.

Collagically Speaking is out June 15th, and pre-orders are now officially live. Guests on the album include Amber Navran of Moonchild and Goapele, while the likes of Terry CrewsAmanda Seales, and Yasiin Bey also contribuiting. The band has a few US shows coming next month — including stops at Washington, DC’s DC Jazz Fest and New York’s Celebrate Brooklyn — before they head abroad for a tour of European and Japanese jazz festivals. Check out their full schedule.

Watch a trailer for Collagically Speaking below:

Previous Story
Courtney Barnett performs “Nameless, Faceless” on Fallon: Watch
Next Story
Peter Gabriel’s music is coming to Spotify
No comments