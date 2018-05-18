Robert Glasper’s jazz supergroup R+R=NOW shares new song “Colors in the Dark”: Stream

R+R=NOW

R+R=NOW is the a new jazz supergroup led by piano great Robert Glasper. Featuring Terrace Martin on synthesizer and vocoder, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, bassist Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and drummer Justin Tyson, the group will release their Collagically Speaking debut on June 15th via Blue Note. Today, they’ve sliced off another cut of the record with “Colors in the Dark”.

As with the previously released single, “Change of Tone”, “Colors in the Dark” demonstrates just how seamlessly these individual musicians come together to form their expressive, layered sound. It opens as a showcase for Hodge and Martin, with the former softly laying down the melody before it’s picked up by the latter’s robo-coco vocals. Glasper and Tyson bide their time, gently blending their instruments into the tapestry before ripping out for solos, Tyson’s coming in clattering at the end of Glasper’s breezy key play.

Take a listen below.

Collagically Speaking is out June 15th, and pre-orders are now officially live. Guests on the album include Amber Navran of Moonchild and Goapele, while the likes of Terry Crews, Amanda Seales, and Yasiin Bey also contribuiting. The band has a few US shows coming next month — including stops at Washington, DC’s DC Jazz Fest and New York’s Celebrate Brooklyn — before they head abroad for a tour of European and Japanese jazz festivals. Check out their full schedule.

Watch a trailer for Collagically Speaking below: