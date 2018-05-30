Roseanne says Ambien is to blame for her racist Twitter tirade

This time yesterday, preparations were underway on Roseanne’s 11th season and the second since the sitcom returned to television after a lengthy two-decade absence. But after the show’s star’s Roseanne Barr, went on a late-night racist twitter tirade, ABC pulled the plug on its highly lucrative property.
In a tweet this evening, Barr said he was on Ambien when she made the racially-charged postings, including one in which she referred to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”
“Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t… but don’t defend it please,” Barr tweeted.
In another tweet, Barr apologized “to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.” She also announced she would be appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.
Despite the remorseful tone, Barr continued to tweet and retweet problematic and conspiracist messages aimed at her libel critics.
Soo yeah. Looks like she really learned her lesson.