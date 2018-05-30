Roseanne says Ambien is to blame for her racist Twitter tirade

Roseanne

This time yesterday, preparations were underway on Roseanne’s 11th season and the second since the sitcom returned to television after a lengthy two-decade absence. But after the show’s star’s Roseanne Barr, went on a late-night racist twitter tirade, ABC pulled the plug on its highly lucrative property.

In a tweet this evening, Barr said he was on Ambien when she made the racially-charged postings, including one in which she referred to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

“Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t… but don’t defend it please,” Barr tweeted.

In another tweet, Barr apologized “to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.” She also announced she would be appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Despite the remorseful tone, Barr continued to tweet and retweet problematic and conspiracist messages aimed at her libel critics.

Your apology is not sincere. Do you not realize we can all see what you retweet? You make political comments all the time that are not joking and this was not either. You are done. Over. The last bit of your relevance gone. Your show wiped out of the future collective conscious. pic.twitter.com/DmLcM7Apq2 — Alice Elizabeth (@AliceGlencross) May 30, 2018

Roseanne is retweeting totally crazy, wrong conspiracy theories tonight. (Not new, I know.) This one claims to be Valerie Jarrett's yearbook in 1977. She was Valerie Bowman then. She married William Jarrett in '83. Shows how credulous she is—and the dreck she's bombarded with. pic.twitter.com/0duM4LsFZR — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 30, 2018

Just a few hours after saying she was leaving twitter, Roseanne is now tweeting very badly photoshopped image of Whoopi Goldberg wearing a violent anti-Trump t-shirt pic.twitter.com/QHFCdS8ZVX — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) May 30, 2018

Soo yeah. Looks like she really learned her lesson.