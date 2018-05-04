Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah to release album as R+R=NOW

Pianist Robert Glasper recently released an album alongside Common and drummer Karriem Riggins as August Greene, a supergroup formed to celebrate themes of “optimism and black excellence.” Now, Glasper is extending his hopeful, heartfelt point of view with yet another new supergroup, R+R=NOW.

Members include Terrace Martin (with whom Glasper is also in The Pollyseeds) on synthesizer and vocoder, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah on trumpet, Derrick Hodge on bass, Taylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and newcomer Justin Tyson on drums. Glasper assembled the musicians, but describes the group as “egalitarian.”

“Everyone in this band is a six-foot-tall black guy who didn’t come from an affluent background,” Scott says in a press release. “In order for us all to make it into that room together, we’ve had to go through some hell, fight for some things, build up a lot of armor, and do a lot ourselves to forge our realities, to become who we are. We’re all very aware of that, so anytime we get together, it’s a celebration.”

“R+R stands for ‘Reflect’ and ‘Respond’,” Glasper explains, adding that the project was inspired by Nina Simone’s quote regarding it being “an artist’s duty… to reflect the times.” He continues, “When you reflect what’s going on in your time and respond to that, you can’t not be relevant. So ‘R’ plus ‘R’ equals ‘NOW’.”

The outfit’s debut album is called Collagically Speaking and is due out on June 15th. Its 11 tracks, which span a variety of genres and styles, were written in the studio and recorded in a single take, thus allowing them to go “wherever this formidable crew’s mood goes.” “I love the first take because it’s the most honest take,” Glasper says. “There’s something about the spirit of it. I don’t record until I’m ready and I don’t do extra takes just to do it—you burn out. We’d chill, watch some basketball, have some drinks, and hit record when the vibe was right.”

Guest vocalists include Amber Navran of Moonchild and Goapele, while the likes of Terry Crews, Amanda Seales, and Yasiin Bey also contribute. As a first listen to Collagically Speaking, R+R=NOW has shared the seven-and-a-half-minute lead single, “Change of Tone”. Take a listen below.

Check out Collagically Speaking’s artwork and tracklist below.

Collagically Speaking Artwork:

Collagically Speaking Tracklist:

01. Change Of Tone

02. Awake To You

03. By Design

04. Resting Warrior

05. Need You Still

06. Colors In The Dark

07. The Night In Question

08. Reflect Reprise

09. HER = NOW

10. Respond

11. Been On My Mind

After playing the St. Lucia Jazz Festival later this month, R+R=NOW will support Collagically Speaking with a tour kicking off on release date, June 15th. A huge number of jazz festivals are on the docket, so check their complete schedule below.

R+R=NOW 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Gros Islet, LC @ St. Lucia Jazz Festival

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/16 – Washington, DC @ DC Jazz Fest

06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

06/28 – Lviv, UA @ Leopolis Jazz Festival

06/30 – Rimisoara, RO @ JazzTM

07/01 – Paris, FR @ La Defense

07/04 – Vienne, FR @ Vienne Jazz Festival

07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Warsaw Summer Jazz Days

07/06 – Istanbul, TR @ Istanbul Jazz Festival

07/07 – Locorotondo, IT @ Locus Festival

07/08 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

07/13 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/15 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival

07/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/17 – Nice, FR @ Nice Jazz Festival

07/18 – Molde, NO @ Mode Jazz Festival

07/20 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

07/22 – Batumi, GE @ Black Sea Jazz Festival

07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Jazz Festival at Barts

07/26 – San Sebastian, ES @ Heineken Jazzzaldia

08/03 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

08/28-29 – Tokyo, JP @ Billboard Live

08/30 – Osaka, JP @ Billboard Live

09/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Jazz Festival

01/26-02/02 – Blue Note at Sea