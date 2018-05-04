Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah to release album as R+R=NOW

Pianist Robert Glasper recently released an album alongside Common and drummer Karriem Riggins as August Greene, a supergroup formed to celebrate themes of “optimism and black excellence.” Now, Glasper is extending his hopeful, heartfelt point of view with yet another new supergroup, R+R=NOW.
Members include Terrace Martin (with whom Glasper is also in The Pollyseeds) on synthesizer and vocoder, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah on trumpet, Derrick Hodge on bass, Taylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and newcomer Justin Tyson on drums. Glasper assembled the musicians, but describes the group as “egalitarian.”
“Everyone in this band is a six-foot-tall black guy who didn’t come from an affluent background,” Scott says in a press release. “In order for us all to make it into that room together, we’ve had to go through some hell, fight for some things, build up a lot of armor, and do a lot ourselves to forge our realities, to become who we are. We’re all very aware of that, so anytime we get together, it’s a celebration.”
“R+R stands for ‘Reflect’ and ‘Respond’,” Glasper explains, adding that the project was inspired by Nina Simone’s quote regarding it being “an artist’s duty… to reflect the times.” He continues, “When you reflect what’s going on in your time and respond to that, you can’t not be relevant. So ‘R’ plus ‘R’ equals ‘NOW’.”
The outfit’s debut album is called Collagically Speaking and is due out on June 15th. Its 11 tracks, which span a variety of genres and styles, were written in the studio and recorded in a single take, thus allowing them to go “wherever this formidable crew’s mood goes.” “I love the first take because it’s the most honest take,” Glasper says. “There’s something about the spirit of it. I don’t record until I’m ready and I don’t do extra takes just to do it—you burn out. We’d chill, watch some basketball, have some drinks, and hit record when the vibe was right.”
Guest vocalists include Amber Navran of Moonchild and Goapele, while the likes of Terry Crews, Amanda Seales, and Yasiin Bey also contribute. As a first listen to Collagically Speaking, R+R=NOW has shared the seven-and-a-half-minute lead single, “Change of Tone”. Take a listen below.
Check out Collagically Speaking’s artwork and tracklist below.
Collagically Speaking Artwork:
Collagically Speaking Tracklist:
01. Change Of Tone
02. Awake To You
03. By Design
04. Resting Warrior
05. Need You Still
06. Colors In The Dark
07. The Night In Question
08. Reflect Reprise
09. HER = NOW
10. Respond
11. Been On My Mind
After playing the St. Lucia Jazz Festival later this month, R+R=NOW will support Collagically Speaking with a tour kicking off on release date, June 15th. A huge number of jazz festivals are on the docket, so check their complete schedule below.
R+R=NOW 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Gros Islet, LC @ St. Lucia Jazz Festival
06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/16 – Washington, DC @ DC Jazz Fest
06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn
06/28 – Lviv, UA @ Leopolis Jazz Festival
06/30 – Rimisoara, RO @ JazzTM
07/01 – Paris, FR @ La Defense
07/04 – Vienne, FR @ Vienne Jazz Festival
07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Warsaw Summer Jazz Days
07/06 – Istanbul, TR @ Istanbul Jazz Festival
07/07 – Locorotondo, IT @ Locus Festival
07/08 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
07/13 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/15 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival
07/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07/17 – Nice, FR @ Nice Jazz Festival
07/18 – Molde, NO @ Mode Jazz Festival
07/20 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival
07/22 – Batumi, GE @ Black Sea Jazz Festival
07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Jazz Festival at Barts
07/26 – San Sebastian, ES @ Heineken Jazzzaldia
08/03 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
08/28-29 – Tokyo, JP @ Billboard Live
08/30 – Osaka, JP @ Billboard Live
09/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Jazz Festival
01/26-02/02 – Blue Note at Sea