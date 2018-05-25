R+R=Now (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) share new song “Resting Warrior”: Stream

Next month brings the debut album from R+R=NOW, an intriguing new jazz super ensemble featuring pianist Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin on synthesizer and vocoder, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, bassist Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and drummer Justin Tyson. Collagically Speaking is the name of the album, and in advance of its June 15th release through Blue Note, we’ve heard two teasers in “Change of Tone” and “Colors in the Dark”. Today brings a third preview with “Resting Warrior”. Take a listen to the 10-minute instrumental below.