R+R=Now (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) share new song “Resting Warrior”: Stream

The jazz super group's debut album, Collagically Speaking, arrives in June

by
on May 25, 2018, 1:09pm
R+R=NOW Mirror Image Jazz Pink Supergroup
R+R=NOW

Next month brings the debut album from R+R=NOW, an intriguing new jazz super ensemble featuring pianist Robert GlasperTerrace Martin on synthesizer and vocoder, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, bassist Derrick HodgeTaylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and drummer Justin Tyson. Collagically Speaking is the name of the album, and in advance of its June 15th release through Blue Note, we’ve heard two teasers in “Change of Tone” and “Colors in the Dark”. Today brings a third preview with “Resting Warrior”. Take a listen to the 10-minute instrumental below.

