Run the Jewels helped Stephen Colbert celebrate his birthday in the darkest way possible: Watch

In one of the late night universe’s better running bits, the blunt, fiery Run the Jewels have routinely run afoul of Stephen Colbert’s wholesome side. In 2016, they dirtied up his stab at a new Halloween dance, and then, this past Christmas, they brought some fierce, profanity-filled takes to his “Jingle Jingle (Santa Party)”. As such, Colbert was a touch worried when the hip-hop duo sought to wish him a happy birthday, which they did last night on The Late Show.

Turns out he had good reason to be. After a cheerful rendition of “Happy Birthday”, El-P and Killer Mike darkened the mood considerably by reminding Colbert that birthdays just bring you one step closer to death. “Today you’re eating treats,” El-P raps, “Tomorrow worms are eating you.”

This was actually RTJ’s second Colbert appearance in the last month, as the duo swung by in late April for an intense performance of “Thursday in the Danger Room”, which, in the wake of the midst of our national firearms debate, they dedicated to “anyone who lost their life too soon.” It’s also been announced that El-P will be scoring the the new Al Capone biopic from Josh Trank and Tom Hardy, Fonzo.