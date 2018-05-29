Menu
Ryan Adams shares new radio tribute song, “105.5 The Colorado Sound”: Stream

The singer-songwriter writes an '80s-inspired ode to the station that premiered it

by
on May 29, 2018, 10:41am
Ryan Adams, photo by Heather Kaplan
Ryan Adams, photo by Heather Kaplan

It’s been over a year since Ryan Adams dropped arguably his career-best album, Prisoner. Since then, he’s toured across the world, dropped a companion B-sides collection, performed on Ellenwritten us all a Valentine, covered both Tegan and Sara and Exile on Main Street, appeared on The Voice, and raved about Solo: A Star Wars Story.

But he’s also teased a new album, and we’re inching closer and closer to its release. For weeks now, he’s been revisiting his catalogue on his socials, sharing one album of his per day, and it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and discover that, you know, this particular Wednesday or Thursday is a new LP. It’s a clever move.

Today, we get a new song titled, “105.5 The Colorado Sound”, which is hilarious, seeing how that’s the station that had the exclusive premiere this morning. (It should be noted he plays Red Rocks on June 14th, so there you go.) Despite being somewhat tongue in cheek, the song is pretty rad, sounding like Journey, Def Leppard, and Foreigner.

Stream it over at, yes, The Colorado Sound.

