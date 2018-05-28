Menu
Sasquatch! 2018 Photo Gallery: Explosions in the Sky, David Byrne, Slowdive, Anderson .Paak

Plus, Vince Staples, Spoon, Charly Bliss, Grizzly Bear, Julien Baker, and many more

on May 28, 2018, 7:45pm
David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel

With a view like no other, Quincy, Washington’s the Gorge Amphitheater has been home to Sasquatch! Music Festival since 2002. This year, the festival offered one of its best lineups to date, managing to toe the line between feeling old-school and new.

Bon Iver, Tyler, the Creator, Explosions in the Sky, The National, Modest Mouse, and Anderson .Paak closed out three days full of can’t-miss performances by David Byrne, Vince Staples, Spoon, Slowdive, Grizzly Bear, Julien Baker, and so many more.

Luckily for all of us, photographer Caroline Daniel travelled from Seattle to capture the sights and sounds, and as you’ll see in the gallery below, Sasquatch! remains one of the most scenic musical experiences festivalgoers can find in this country.

If you dig what you see, follow both Consequence’s Instagram and her own.

Spoon, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Grizzly Bear, photo by Caroline Daniel
White Reaper, photo by Caroline Daniel
Benjamin Clementine, photo by Caroline Daniel
Anderson .Paak, photo by Caroline Daniel
Anderson .Paak, photo by Caroline Daniel
Noname, photo by Caroline Daniel
Charly Bliss, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Slowdive, photo by Caroline Daniel
Benjamin Clementine, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Spoon, photo by Caroline Daniel
Explosions in the Sky, photo by Caroline Daniel
Sasquatch!, photo by Caroline Daniel
David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel
Jeff Rosenstock, photo by Caroline Daniel
Jeff Rosenstock, photo by Caroline Daniel
Spoon, photo by Caroline Daniel
Thundercat, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japandroids, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel
Pedro the Lion, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Explosions in the Sky, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japandroids, photo by Caroline Daniel
Grizzly Bear, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Modest Mouse, photo by Caroline Daniel
White Reaper, photo by Caroline Daniel
Vince Staples, photo by Caroline Daniel
David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel
The National, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel
Vince Staples, photo by Caroline Daniel
Vince Staples, photo by Caroline Daniel
Julien Baker, photo by Caroline Daniel
Modest Mouse, photo by Caroline Daniel
Noname, photo by Caroline Daniel
Benjamin Clementine, photo by Caroline Daniel
White Reaper, photo by Caroline Daniel
Noname, photo by Caroline Daniel
David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel
David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Thundercat, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Slowdive, photo by Caroline Daniel
The National, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
The National, photo by Caroline Daniel
Modest Mouse, photo by Caroline Daniel
The National, photo by Caroline Daniel
Pedro the Lion, photo by Caroline Daniel
Thundercat, photo by Caroline Daniel
Julien Baker, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japandroids, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tank and the Bangas, photo by Caroline Daniel
Sasquatch!, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Slowdive, photo by Caroline Daniel
Thundercat, photo by Caroline Daniel
Anderson .Paak, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Benjamin Clementine, photo by Caroline Daniel
David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel
Slowdive, photo by Caroline Daniel
White Reaper, photo by Caroline Daniel
The National, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tank and the Bangas, photo by Caroline Daniel
Tank and the Bangas, photo by Caroline Daniel
Sasquatch!, photo by Caroline Daniel
Sasquatch!, photo by Caroline Daniel
Explosions in the Sky, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Charly Bliss, photo by Caroline Daniel
White Reaper, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Modest Mouse, photo by Caroline Daniel
Spoon, photo by Caroline Daniel
Girlpool, photo by Caroline Daniel
Vince Staples, photo by Caroline Daniel
Jeff Rosenstock, photo by Caroline Daniel
Grizzly Bear, photo by Caroline Daniel
Spoon, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel
Charly Bliss, photo by Caroline Daniel
Slowdive, photo by Caroline Daniel
Anderson .Paak, photo by Caroline Daniel
Japandroids, photo by Caroline Daniel
Pedro the Lion, photo by Caroline Daniel
