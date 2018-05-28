Sasquatch! 2018 Photo Gallery: Explosions in the Sky, David Byrne, Slowdive, Anderson .Paak

David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel

With a view like no other, Quincy, Washington’s the Gorge Amphitheater has been home to Sasquatch! Music Festival since 2002. This year, the festival offered one of its best lineups to date, managing to toe the line between feeling old-school and new.

Bon Iver, Tyler, the Creator, Explosions in the Sky, The National, Modest Mouse, and Anderson .Paak closed out three days full of can’t-miss performances by David Byrne, Vince Staples, Spoon, Slowdive, Grizzly Bear, Julien Baker, and so many more.

Luckily for all of us, photographer Caroline Daniel travelled from Seattle to capture the sights and sounds, and as you’ll see in the gallery below, Sasquatch! remains one of the most scenic musical experiences festivalgoers can find in this country.

If you dig what you see, follow both Consequence’s Instagram and her own.