Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears announces self-titled solo album, shares “Creep City”: Stream

Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears made his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots earlier this year, but his new video for solo single “Creep City” is Cabaret through and through. Premiered via The Fader, the video accompanies the announcement of Shears’ upcoming, self-titled debut solo album, which arrives on August 10th.
The album’s 12 tracks were recorded in Louisville with Kevin Ratterman and a host of local musicians that include members of My Morning Jacket. “Every song on the record is one live take with eight or nine people playing together,” he told The Fader. “It was exhilarating to not feel confined to a grid. We basically ditched the middleman, and I was able to create something that was truly my own. I’ve never felt so cocky about anything I’ve made.”
The below video, directed by Mac Boucher (Grimes’ collaborator/brother), evokes the song’s carnivalesque debauchery with a slew of scantily-clad debutantes and Shears’ eyebrow-raising outfits, one of which looks plucked from a churchgoing octogenarian.
See the video, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.
Jake Shears Artwork:
Jake Shears Tracklist:
01. Introduction
02. Good Friends
03. Big Bushy Mustache
04. Sad Song Backwards
05. Everything I’ll Ever Need
06. All For What
07. S.O.B.
08. Creep City
09. The Bruiser
10. Clothes Off
11. Palace In The Sky
12. Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man)