Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears announces self-titled solo album, shares “Creep City”: Stream

Jake Shears

Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears made his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots earlier this year, but his new video for solo single “Creep City” is Cabaret through and through. Premiered via The Fader, the video accompanies the announcement of Shears’ upcoming, self-titled debut solo album, which arrives on August 10th.

The album’s 12 tracks were recorded in Louisville with Kevin Ratterman and a host of local musicians that include members of My Morning Jacket. “Every song on the record is one live take with eight or nine people playing together,” he told The Fader. “It was exhilarating to not feel confined to a grid. We basically ditched the middleman, and I was able to create something that was truly my own. I’ve never felt so cocky about anything I’ve made.”

The below video, directed by Mac Boucher (Grimes’ collaborator/brother), evokes the song’s carnivalesque debauchery with a slew of scantily-clad debutantes and Shears’ eyebrow-raising outfits, one of which looks plucked from a churchgoing octogenarian.

See the video, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.

Jake Shears Artwork:

Jake Shears Tracklist:

01. Introduction

02. Good Friends

03. Big Bushy Mustache

04. Sad Song Backwards

05. Everything I’ll Ever Need

06. All For What

07. S.O.B.

08. Creep City

09. The Bruiser

10. Clothes Off

11. Palace In The Sky

12. Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man)