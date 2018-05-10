Selena Gomez shares new song “Back to You”: Stream

Selena Gomez

After dropping a string of hits last year including “Bad Liar”, “Fetish”, and “Wolves”, Selena Gomez is back with her first single of 2018. Entitled “Back to You”, the song is pulled from the Season 2 soundtrack of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, a show on which Gomez herself serves as executive producer.

(Read: The Absolute Worst Pop Lyrics of 2017)

Zane Lowe premiered the track on his Beats 1 show and chatted with Gomez about how it came about. Check out both the song and part of the discussion below. 13 Reasons Why Season 2 debuts on Netflix May 18th, featuring a score by electronic musician/producer Eskmo.

“Back to You” Artwork: