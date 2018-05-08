Sigur Rós launch “endless” digital playlist Liminal: Stream

Sigur Rós

Sigur Rós have announced a new project called Liminal. It’s described by the band as an “endless” digital playlist which “views Sigur Rós as an eco-system. It identifies the connections and blurs the boundaries between work done and work to come; between brand new music and ideas barely yet nascent; between songs written 20 years ago and collaborations to be made tomorrow.” As such, the playlist “will be built over linear time into a never-finished project of ceaseless invention.”

In a statement, frontman Jónsi explained the genesis for Liminal. “Sigur Rós played live a lot during the last two years. And inevitably you end up playing the rockier, more focussed songs, which means that loads of other stuff gets ignored,” he said. “Liminal tries to do something different. It’s just me, Paul [Corley], and Alex [Somers] in a dark room manipulating and mucking around with recordings, FX and vocals. We play and sing sparsely and focus on the atmosphere coming together.”

Beginning today, Liminal will live on digital streaming services. You can also hear it below via YouTube. To coincide with its launch, Jónsi, Corley, and Somers will broadcast a 12-hour Liminal DJ takeover on NTS Los Angeles from Noon to Midnight (PST) on May 8th.

Additionally, Sigur Rós will host a series of soundbaths where fans can experience Liminal in a live setting. One will take place on May 9th at Los Angeles’ Marciano Arts Foundation, and another is scheduled for this weekend at Form Arcosanti in Arizona. Further soundbaths will occur during London’s Meltdown Festival in June.

Last month, Sigur Rós released limited edition vinyl titles for Record Store Day. Two of the releases — Sigur Rós’ Route One and Jónsi and Alex Somers’ All Animals EP — have since been made available on digital streaming services.