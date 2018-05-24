Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly are The Sisters Brothers in new trailer: Watch

The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna)

As the Western continues to return to cinematic prominence in the US, more and more gifted filmmakers are (pardon the expression) hitching their wagons to one of film’s longest-running genres. The latest to join in is Palme d’Or-winning filmmaker Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Dheepan), whose first English-language feature will be the upcoming adaptation of Patrick deWitt’s dark comedy novel The Sisters Brothers.

The first trailer makes light of the wordplay-friendly title early and often, with Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly respectively stepping into the boots of Charlie and Eli Sisters. The brotherly hitmen duo are tasked with hunting down a prospector (Riz Ahmed) who’s found a way to cut through the tedious effort of panning for gold by illuminating the precious metal while it’s still in the river. But when the man they hire to help capture the prospector (Jake Gyllenhaal) ends up taking a shine to him, the Sisters’ job becomes substantially more complicated — and dangerous.

Audiard’s name has been big among cinephiles for years now, but The Sisters Brothers may well signify a chance for the director to be discovered by an entirely new audience. It’s not yet clear when the film will see release, other than sometime before the end of 2018, but hopefully the banter of its initial trailer will be enough to tide admirers over until then.