Sleep share new single “Leagues Beneath”: Stream

The stoner metal legends unleash a 16-minute monster track

by
on May 23, 2018, 5:05pm
Sleep Leagues Beneath Single Adult Swim Singles Program
Sleep

If you’re one of Sleep’s stoner metal heroes, congratulations! You’ve had a great spring. First the band dropped a surprise album, The Sciences, just in time for 4/20. That it was their first studio release in nearly two decades only sweetens the deal. (It’s good! Here’s our review.) Now, hot on its heels, they’ve released a 16+ minute single, “Leagues Beneath”.

The song is the second that Sleep has released through Adult Swim’s invaluable Singles Program. The first, 2014’s “The Clarity”, was their first new single in 20 years. At the time, we described “The Clarity” as “dense, often murky metal” with “staticky guitars and slow, lumbering drums”. It’s safe to consider “Leagues Beneath” a continuation of that fine tradition. Stream it below.

If that doesn’t sate your appetite for doom metal, you can catch them on tour.

