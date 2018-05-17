Smino and Mick Jenkins team up on “New Coupe, Who Dis?”: Stream

Smino and Mick Jenkins

St. Louis rapper Smino and Chicago MC Mick Jenkins have shared the stage before, touring together in 2016. However, the pair have never been in the booth together — until now. They’ve released a new collaborative track called “New Coupe, Who Dis?”, which features production from Smino himself alongside THEMpeople.

The beat is a jazzy, jittery collection of piano notes, bass thumps, and claps over which the Smino and Jenkins each take a verse. There are shoutouts to Shia LaBeouf, Invader Zim, and even “Lady Marmalade”, so keep your ears open. Check out the song below.

Jenkins has had a productive last few months, releasing his mixtape, or more; the anxious, back in November and following it up with the or more… the frustration EP in February. Smino, meanwhile, dropped one of last year’s top 10 best albums, blkswn, which also featured one of the year’s best tracks, “Amphetamine”.