Snail Mail shares spare, elegant new song, “Let’s Find an Out”: Stream

Snail Mail’s debut LP, Lush, drops in less than a month, and the teenage wunderkind is teasing it’s approaching arrival with a new single to accompany the likes of “Pristine” and “Heat Wave”.
Called “Let’s Find an Out”, it sets Lindsey Jordan’s elegant classical guitar work against spare, vulnerable lyrics and the gentlest hint of percussion. “Let’s find an out/ We’ll start anew,” she sings, a sentiment to familiar to anyone who’s seen a desirable relationship begin its inevitable descent. Hear it below.
Snail Mail kicked off the latest leg in her ongoing world tour last night in London. She’s also added another handful of European shows, as well as festival dates at the UK’s Green Man Festival and End Of the Road Festival, as well as at Reykjavik’s Iceland Airwaves.
Snail Mail 2018 Tour Dates:
05/15 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney
05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club
05/20 – Manchester, UK @ Vullivers
05/21 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
05/23 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
05/24 – Groningen, NE @ Vera
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
06/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theater #
06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewing
06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *
06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Flux *
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
06/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *
06/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews *
06/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
06/22 – Boise, ID @ Funky Taco *
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *
06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *
06/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *
06/27 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club *
06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall *
06/29 – Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door *
06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater *
07/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live *
07/06 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *
07/07 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s *
07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn *
07/10 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook *
07/11 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *
07/12 – Baltimore, MD @ The Parkway Theater *
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
07/15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
07/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle *
07/17 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *
07/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^
07/25 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^
07/26 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop ^
07/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ^
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^
08/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerp OLT $
08/22 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Conges Annules
08/23 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
08/28 – Bergen, NO @ Perfect Sounds Forever
08/31 – Asten-Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields
09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End Of the Road Festival
10/25 – London, UK @ The Dome
11/08-10 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
% = w/ Japanese Breakfast
# = w/ Belle and Sebastian
* = w/ Bonny Doon
^ = w/ Long Beard
$ = w/ Blonde Redhead