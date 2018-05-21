Menu
Tina Fey, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon parody HAIM in SNL digital short: Watch

Nicki Minaj also appears in the sketch, which was cut for time

by
on May 20, 2018, 9:51pm
Saturday Night Live wrapped up its 43rd season last night with a finale hosted by Tina Fey and featuring Nicki Minaj as the musical guest. It was a generally strong episode, highlighted by a bevy of celebrity cameos, a spoofing of The Sopranos finale involving Donald Trump and Rupert Mueller, and an especially funny royal wedding reception video. As such, some sketches were cut for time, including the one below. As you’ll see, Fey, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon joined forces to parody the HAIM sisters with a little help from Minaj.

Understandably, the real-life HAIM sisters were blown away by the sketch, as evidenced by their reaction on social media:

THEY DID THAT. @nbcsnl

A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on

am I dreaming? is this real? does this mean tina fey is me?! this is too much

A post shared by Danielle Haim (@daniellehaim) on

