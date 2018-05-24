Snoop Dogg swapped Matthew McConaughey’s prop weed for real weed

Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg on the set of The Beach Bum

Considering his reputation, it’s unreasonable to expect to spend time with Snoop Dogg and not end up getting a little high — and apparently that’s even true when you’re filming a movie with the rapper.

Matthew McConaughey stars alongside Snoop in the new Harmony Korine film The Beach Bum. In one scene, McConaughey’s character, Moondog, goes to Snoop’s Lingerie for some “magic weed” to cure his writer’s block. As McConaughey told Jimmy Kimmel on his talkshow recently, he made sure to check with the movie’s prop guy to make sure they were using “prop weed… it’s like crushed oregano and stuff.” Sneaky little prankster that he is, though, Snoop had other ideas.

“We get to the scene, it’s a six-minute scene, we’re passing [the weed] back and forth. All of a sudden at the end he goes, ‘Yo, Moondog’ — that’s my character — he goes, ‘That ain’t prop weed. That’s Snoop Weed.’ I went, ‘Oh, you son of a gun.’ Now the next nine hours were a lot of fun, but I don’t believe we used one word in the English language.”

“As I said to him the next day, ‘I got Snooped,'” McConaughey joked.

Listen to the actor tell his story on Kimmel Live! below.

The Beach Bum is Korine’s first film since his 2012 controversial smash Spring Breakers. Picked up for distribution by NEON last May, the stoner comedy (natch) also stars Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, and — wait for it — Jimmy Buffett. NEON is eyeing a fall release for the movie.