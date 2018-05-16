State of the Empire Episode 54: Solo Early Impressions & Secrets Revealed!

Download from the player above | Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

To keep tabs on the ever-growing pop culture zeitgeist that is Star Wars, we bring you State of the Empire. Led by Art Director Cap Blackard, the series speculates on the future of the franchise and looks for news in Alderaan places.

The galaxy is a-buzz with news coming from the underground about Solo: A Star Wars Story, but that’s far from all. The Star Wars universe is about to erupt — like a big bang bursting forth countless systems of new stories.

In this episode we share proof that the long-awaited Obi-Wan film has entered production, details on when Jon Favreau’s live action TV series will take place, and baffling early plot outlines for Episode IX including throwbacks from The Old Republic and an inexplicable love child.

We’re also able to share a spoiler-free Solo review from two Bothan spies who then take us behind the blast doors to reveal it all… including a shocking possible link between Solo, the past, and the future.

And that’s just Star Wars! In this installment of Willow Watch we share some startling words about the future of Willow straight from Ron Howard. You’re gonna want to stop chewing your blackroot a moment, sit down, and listen to this.

