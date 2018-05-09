Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis Remembers the Impact of Gwen Stefani

Sadie Dupuis, Speedy Ortiz

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, to discuss topics ranging from her band’s new album, Twerp Verse, to the impact of seeing Gwen Stefani and No Doubt for her first concert. What’s more, they chat about what it’s like to have a dog named after you, the power of a good cup of tea, and Sadie’s parents’ time in the music industry.

