This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis Remembers the Impact of Gwen Stefani

The singer-songwriter also shares what she loves about tea and dogs named after her

by
on May 09, 2018, 10:15am
Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, to discuss topics ranging from her band’s new album, Twerp Verse, to the impact of seeing Gwen Stefani and No Doubt for her first concert. What’s more, they chat about what it’s like to have a dog named after you, the power of a good cup of tea, and Sadie’s parents’ time in the music industry.

Listen above, and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

