State of the Empire
A Lucasfilm speculation podcast that looks for news in Alderaan places

State of the Empire Episode 53: Placing Our Bets on Solo: A Star Wars Story

We analyze all the new trailers, merch, and even consult a Solo-branded Monopoly game to figure out what the forthcoming film has in store.

by
on May 07, 2018, 12:44am
0 comments

To keep tabs on the ever-growing pop culture zeitgeist that is Star Wars, we bring you State of the Empire. Led by Art Director Cap Blackard, the series speculates on the future of the franchise and looks for news in Alderaan places.

Solo is almost here and we’re placing bets on where this still very unpredictable story is going to take us. Don’t sweat it, kid – we’ve locked the spoilers behind the blast doors – but we’ve analyzed all the new trailers, merch, and even consulted a Solo-branded Monopoly game to figure out what’s coming next.

We also discuss some new rumors coming out of Episode IX, dole out “I told you so”s about the new animated series Star Wars Resistance, dig into expanded universe deep cuts bleeding out of the Forces of Destiny web series and the novels, and keep you up to date with the Star Wars comics which are performing amazing feats of shared universe storytelling.

Solo Trailers & Clips:
The “Becoming Solo” featurette
The 360 sabaac scene
The Chewie’s age scene
The Nissan commercial
“Rivals”
“Han”
“Crew”
TV Spot 7

Star Wars Media:
On the Front Lines by Daniel Wallace
Last Shot by Daniel José Older
Darth Vader Vol. 3: The Shu-Torun War by Kieron Gillen
Star Wars Vol. 7: The Ashes of Jedha by Kieron Gillen
Star Wars Vol. 8: Mutiny at Mon Cala by Kieron Gillen
Darth Vader – Dark Lord of the Sith Vol. 3 by Charles Soule
Poe Dameron Vol. 4: Legend Found by Charles Soule
Doctor Aphra Vol 3: Remastered by Kieron Gillen and Simon Spurrier

Star Wars Links:
Doug’s early Return of the Jedi live tweet<
Tour of the Falcon
Warwick Davis’ character in Solo
Solo is using 1313 concept art
The mysterious t-shirt, “Galaxy Sunset”
Esquire article with Alden Ehrenreich
“TIE-Fighter” animated fan film
Forces of Destiny season 2
Millennium Falcon attraction footage leaked
Lando’s Jabba’s palace disguise in Solo
Spoilery Solo trading cards
The Solo Monopoly board

