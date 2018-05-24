Stephen King talks Trump, James Patterson, and The Outsider on Colbert: Watch

Stephen King

As new film adaptations arise, TV series loom, and It: Chapter 2 casting announcements pour in, Stephen King remains as prolific as ever, having just released a brand new, 560-page book called The Outsider. We’ll have a spoiler-free review on Friday’s episode of The Losers’ Club podcast, but, in the meantime, here’s a clip of the iconic horror author chatting with Stephen Colbert last night.

In addition to The Outsider, which King says was inspired by the concept of doubles and the sinking of the Lusitania, the author discusses his disdain for President Trump while likening him to The Dead Zone’s Greg Stillson and Under the Dome’s Big Jim Rennie, two of King’s most terrifying human monsters. He also touches on Mike Pence’s creepy hair—”He’s like the mean doctor on a soap opera”—and takes yet another jab at fellow author James Patterson, implying it takes Patterson only 12 hours to finish a book (King says, for him, three drafts, add up to roughly 1,500 hours).

Watch the full interview below