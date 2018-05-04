Menu
Gallant returns with vibrant, evocative new track “Doesn’t Matter”: Stream

A new full-length album is on the way

on May 04, 2018, 12:32pm
Gallant
Gallant

CoSigned R&B singer Gallant shared his first song in two years last month when he shared the video for “Gentleman”, a sparse, smoldering ballad that boded well for the Grammy-nominated singer’s sophomore effort.

We still don’t know when the follow-up to 2016’s Ology is coming, but Gallant’s new single gives us all the more reason to anticipate it. “Doesn’t Matter” is sumptuous and evocative, its immersive synths cloaking Gallant’s striking lyrics about a doomed romance that’s proven surprisingly resilient. “If this love’s an accident waiting to happen/ Let’s go out with a bang,” he croons before segueing into a vivid, instantly memorable chorus. Listen to it below.

 

“Doesn’t Matter” Artwork:

doesnt matter cover final Gallant returns with vibrant, evocative new track Doesnt Matter: Stream

