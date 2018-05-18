Donald Glover stars in SZA’s new video for “Garden”: Watch

SZA and Donald Glover in video for Garden

It’s a big month for Donald Glover, what with “This Is America” racking up millions of views and Solo: A Star Wars Story hitting theaters next weekend amidst talk of a possible spin-off film starring his pansexual character, Lando Calrissian. It’s another visual starring Glover that has our attention this morning, however. The actor-rapper appears in SZA’s new video for “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”, serving as her tropical island love interest. Near the end of the video, SZA’s mother also pops up. Watch it below.

“Garden” is off SZA’s excellent major label debut, Ctrl. She, along with the rest of TDE, is touring the US as part of “The Championship Tour.”