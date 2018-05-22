SZA recovering from swollen vocal cords, takes break from of The Championship Tour

SZA

TDE’s The Championship Tour will be without one its star attractions for the foreseeable future.

SZA already missed recent dates in Arizona and New Mexico and will remain sidelined for “the next few days of the tour” as she recovers from swollen vocal cords. Per TDE president Anthony Tiffith, the singer risked “permanent damage” if she continued performing. “She’ll see the doctor again in a few days and I’ll update you guys on her status,” Tiffith added. “As for the dates she missed, we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys.”

The Championship Tour continues tonight in Houston, with shows also scheduled this week in West Palm Beach, Atlanta, and Virginia Beach. Despite SZA’s absence, fans will still get to see an all-star bill headlined by Kendrick Lamar and featuring ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock. Just remember: if you’re white and get invited on stage, please censor yourself.