Tenacious D announce sequel to The Pick of Destiny

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

A sequel to Tenacious D’s 2006 musical comedy, The Pick of Destiny, is apparently on the way.

During the band’s performance at Shaky Knees Music Festival on Sunday, Jack Black announced that a sequel movie will be released in October. “I don’t know where you’ll be able to see it, but we have decided that it’s happening and it’s coming out,” Black told the crowd, according to AJC Music Scene. Thanks to CoS reader AJ Ramon for the tip.

The original film was released in November 2006 to lukewarm reviews and tepid box office results, earning just $8.2 million in the US. However, the film achieved cult status amongst hardcore D fans, thanks in part to its strong accompanying soundtrack. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl also delivered a memorable cameo in the film’s closing scene, playing Satan in a rock-off against Black and Kyle Gass.

We’ve reached out to Tenacious D’s representatives for additional information on the sequel.