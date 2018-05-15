Tenacious D announce first US tour in five years, confirm new studio album

Tenacious D (Colorized)

This fall, Jack Black and Kyle Gass will take Tenacious D out on the road for their first full-length US tour in five years. The outing comes in anticipation of a new studio album that’s “probably” coming in 2018, according to a press release. Black also recently mentioned that a sequel to the band’s 2006 musical comedy, The Pick of Destiny, was in the works.

Check out the tour’s itinerary — which also includes festival appearances at Quebec’s Montebello Rockfest and Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam 18 — along with a fun animated tour trailer:

Tenacious D 2018 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Montebello, Quebec @ Montebello Rockfest

10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre