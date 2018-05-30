The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in June 2018

Rick and Morty

As summer kicks into high gear, taking a break from the heat is always a good idea. While the June sunshine is beautiful, so are Hulu’s new offerings to take your mind off that search for the perfect beachside spot. From new channel offerings to classic flicks, you can get your relaxation on while catching up on the latest TV and films.

So blend up a margarita, soak up the A/C, and settle in for a marathon of the shows and movies coming to and leaving Hulu this month — you’ll spend much less on sunscreen and have a ball anyway!

–Clara Scott

Contributing Writer

Watch What’s New on TV

The Bold Type: Season 2 Pre-Premiere (Freeform) (6/5) (Watch The Bold Type season 2 premiere episode early exclusively on Hulu!):

A glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, “Scarlet.” The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.

VICELAND (SVOD Premiere) (6/8)

From Gaycation, to F*ck, That’s Delicious, to the meta-comedy What Would Diplo Do?, 15 series from the lifestyle-and-culture-focused VICELAND network will become available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Complete Season 2 (BBC America) (6/14):

Welcome to the world of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency; a trippy mystery that thrusts a reluctant sidekick into the bizarre world of an unconventional detective who believes in the interconnectedness of all things.

The Other Guy: Complete Season 1 (eOne) (6/22):

A successful radio host who finds himself unexpectedly back in the dating pool for the first time in a decade, after discovering his long-term girlfriend has been having an affair with his best friend.

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim) (6/23):

Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Binge It!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Start Fresh With Season Premieres

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 15 Premiere (FOX) (6/5)

Cloak & Dagger: Series Premiere (Freeform) (6/8)

Nashville: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (CMT) (6/8)

Want Some Action?

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (*HBO)

Hellboy (2004)

Ghost in the Shell (2017) (*Showtime)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) (*HBO)

Stargate (1994)

Watch These With the Lights On

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Shutter Island (2009)

IT (2017) (*HBO)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)

Critically Acclaimed Movies for a Rainy Day

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Restoration (1995)

Steel Magnolias (1989) (*Showtime)

Trainspotting (1996)

Precious (2008)

Love Love? These Are the Flicks for You

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) (*Showtime)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Across the Universe (2007)

Learn Something with a Biopic

Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak (2009)

Nina (2016)

The Clintons: An American Odyssey (2012)

Say Goodbye at the End of June

30 Beats (2012)

5 Days of War (2010)

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Accepted (2006)

Agent (2017)

Alter (2017)

As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instincts (1992)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Fever (2017)

Home of the Brave (2006)

Horsemen (2009)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jane Eyre (1996)

K2 (1992)

Knock Knock (2015)

Ladybugs (1992)

Legionario (2017)

Life Stinks (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

Private Violence (2017)

Project Nim (2011)