The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Netflix rings in the year’s halfway point with a blend of old favorites and fresh new finds. Between Academy Award winning films, hard-hitting documentaries, new seasons of beloved television series, and even a little Disney thrown in the mix, June brings something for every type of viewer to hide away from the heat to enjoy.
And if all else fails, there’s always Ibiza.
–Lindsay Teske
Contributing Writer
_________________________________________________________
WATCH ASAP
He Named Me Malala – June 1 – The documentary chronicles the extraordinary life and achievements of young activist Malala Yousafzai as she continues to champion human rights and girls’ access to education, despite the attempt on her life for doing so.
Terms and Conditions May Apply – June 1 – Cullen Hoback’s documentary highlights how user’s digital privacy and data is exploited for corporate and governmental use.
November 13: Attack on Paris (Netflix Original) – June 1 – The Netflix original documentary recounts the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris through the words of those who survived it.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – June 26th – The successful second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy brings action, new characters, and is the last Star Wars film in which the late Carrie Fisher plays her iconic role of Princess Leia.
_________________________________________________________
CATCH IT OR CATCH UP
Portlandia: Season 8 – June 10th
Marcella: Season 2 – June 8th
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 – June 16th
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 – June 17th
_________________________________________________________
BINGE IT!
GLOW: Season 2
Secret City
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Recovery Boys
Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
Marlon: Season 1
_________________________________________________________
GET SCARED
The Boy
The Hollow
Taking Lives
Singularity
_________________________________________________________
SAVE IT FOR LATER
The King’s Speech
In Bruges
Blue Jasmine
TAU
The Departed
_________________________________________________________
FOR OLD TIME’S SAKE
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s Tarzan
_________________________________________________________
SAY GOODBYE
While You Were Sleeping
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
Edgar
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Gridiron Gang
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super
Cake
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
Shark Men: Season 3
Grace of Monaco
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Underdogs
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Bonnie & Clyde
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Alpha and Omega
Bad Grandpa
On Golden Pond
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War