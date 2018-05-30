The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Netflix rings in the year’s halfway point with a blend of old favorites and fresh new finds. Between Academy Award winning films, hard-hitting documentaries, new seasons of beloved television series, and even a little Disney thrown in the mix, June brings something for every type of viewer to hide away from the heat to enjoy.

And if all else fails, there’s always Ibiza.

–Lindsay Teske

Contributing Writer

_________________________________________________________

WATCH ASAP

He Named Me Malala – June 1 – The documentary chronicles the extraordinary life and achievements of young activist Malala Yousafzai as she continues to champion human rights and girls’ access to education, despite the attempt on her life for doing so.

Terms and Conditions May Apply – June 1 – Cullen Hoback’s documentary highlights how user’s digital privacy and data is exploited for corporate and governmental use.

November 13: Attack on Paris (Netflix Original) – June 1 – The Netflix original documentary recounts the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris through the words of those who survived it.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – June 26th – The successful second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy brings action, new characters, and is the last Star Wars film in which the late Carrie Fisher plays her iconic role of Princess Leia.

_________________________________________________________

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

Portlandia: Season 8 – June 10th

Marcella: Season 2 – June 8th

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 – June 16th

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 – June 17th

_________________________________________________________

BINGE IT!

GLOW: Season 2

Secret City

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Recovery Boys

Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

Marlon: Season 1

_________________________________________________________

GET SCARED

The Boy

The Hollow

Taking Lives

Singularity

_________________________________________________________

SAVE IT FOR LATER

The King’s Speech

In Bruges

Blue Jasmine

TAU

The Departed

_________________________________________________________

FOR OLD TIME’S SAKE

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s Tarzan

_________________________________________________________

SAY GOODBYE

While You Were Sleeping

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

Edgar

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Gridiron Gang

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

Cake

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

Shark Men: Season 3

Grace of Monaco

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Underdogs

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Bonnie & Clyde

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Alpha and Omega

Bad Grandpa

On Golden Pond

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War