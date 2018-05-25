The Get-Up Kids share new single “Better This Way”: Stream

Get Up Kids, photo by Dalton Paley

The Get Up Kids have a new EP, Kicker, on June 8th, the alternative rock outfit’s first new release since their 2011 reunion LP, There Are Rules. We previously heard the EP’s lead single, “Maybe”, and now the band has premiered a new music video via for “Better This Way”.

Loud and earnest, the ultra-catchy track barrels towards an anthemic, cathartic chorus that pairs wonderfully with Shawn Brackbill’s video, which rides the fine line of vibrant yearning and cheeky humor the band’s long navigated.

Lead guitarist Jim Suptic, who also handles lead vocals on the track, said in a press statement that the song is “about making a choice. A choice that you think is right at the time, but then it turns out there really isn’t a right choice. Every decision has consequences good or bad. The best we can hope for is being able to live with the fallout. Relationships can be hard and need to be worked on. That goes for husband, wife, friend, family, etc. I think this song is hopeful, some might not see it that way. A glass filled to the middle is either half full or half empty. Sometimes it’s just nice to have something to drink.”

Check it out below.

While you’re here, why not check out frontman Matt Pryor’s recent interview on Consequence of Sound’s podcast Kyle Meredith With… In it, Pryor discusses how the EP will likely serve as a precursor to a new full-length album, as well as the impetus for bringing the band back together. Listen to the full interview below.