The Internet announce new album, Hive Mind, share “Come Over”: Stream

The Internet

The Internet returned back in April with their track “Roll (Burbank Funk)”, their first single since their 2015 album Ego Death was nominated for a Grammy. Today, they’ve announced details of the album from which “Roll” originates, Hive Mind.

Due out July 20th via Columbia Records, Hive Mind is the alternative R&B outfit’s fourth full-length overall. The effort came about after the individual band members spent 2017 working on solo projects, like Syd’s Fin and Steve Lacy’s Steve Lacy’s Demo. Once back together, they determined to use their futuristic neo-soul sounds to champion the sense of unity they felt as a group amidst the tumult of the modern world.

“After making a few songs we realized that we really want to use this album to live by example and promote camaraderie amongst young black people,” Syd explained in a press release. “We realized that we’re the only band of our kind. And we want to really solidify ourselves as that, as the best.”

As another example of that uniqueness, The Internet have shared the new album track “Come Over”. A bit of sensual funk, the smooth jam is the epitome of that strange middle ground between Netflix and Chill and Romance and Chill. “We can play Simon Says/ Or watch TV in bed/ Wake with the sunrise/ Sleep in it’s alright,” Syd sings. “Ain’t even gotta sex/ Mmm but, I know what you like.”

Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Hive Mind are now live. The album art and tracklist are ahead.

Hive Mind Artwork:

Hive Mind Tracklist:

01. Come Together

02. Roll (Burbank Funk)

03. Come Over

04. La Di Da

05. Stay the Night

06. Bravo

07. Mood

08. Next Time / Humble Pie

09. It Gets Better (With Time)

10. Look What U Started

11. Wanna Be

12. Beat Goes On

13. Hold On

The Internet have a number of European summer festival dates scheduled for the summer, as well as appearances set for US festivals Outside Lands and Afropunk in both Brooklyn and Atlanta. Find their itinerary below.

The Internet 2018 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/05 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

06/06 – Hamburg, De @ Uebel&Gefahrlich

06/07 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

07/13-14 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

07/13-15 – Grafenhainichen, De @ Melt Festival

07/13-15 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival *

08/10-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/25-25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk

10/13-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk

* = Syd solo set